Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $250.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) to report $250.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $257.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $243.99 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust posted sales of $231.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.81). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,603,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 121,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FRT traded down $2.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.14. 493,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,094. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.09. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $109.89 and a 12 month high of $140.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 130.49%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

