FedoraCoin (TIPS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.04 Million

FedoraCoin (TIPS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One FedoraCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FedoraCoin has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $22,375.00 worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FedoraCoin has traded down 13% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About FedoraCoin

FedoraCoin (CRYPTO:TIPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. FedoraCoin’s total supply is 482,759,907,611 coins and its circulating supply is 212,269,865,434 coins. The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . FedoraCoin’s official website is www.tipsco.in

According to CryptoCompare, “FedoreCoin is PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

FedoraCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FedoraCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FedoraCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FedoraCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

