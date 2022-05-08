Fei Protocol (FEI) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 8th. Fei Protocol has a total market capitalization of $426.10 million and approximately $46.61 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fei Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 2,078,342.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.23 or 0.00291480 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.32 or 0.00188933 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $190.11 or 0.00558458 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00038727 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,598.03 or 2.01507309 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Fei Protocol Coin Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Buying and Selling Fei Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

