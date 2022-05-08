Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Holdings Raised by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 673.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FNF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,698,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,548. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.42. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FNF. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $371,974.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,213,342.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

