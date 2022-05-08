Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 2,310.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 652,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,269,000 after acquiring an additional 625,859 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,828,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $587,554,000 after purchasing an additional 28,173 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 557,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,820,000 after purchasing an additional 43,267 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $98.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $153.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.20. The stock has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.70.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.36.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

