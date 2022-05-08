Fidessa group (LON:FDSA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,865.00

Fidessa group plc (LON:FDSA – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,865 ($48.28) and traded as high as GBX 3,875 ($48.41). Fidessa group shares last traded at GBX 3,865 ($48.28), with a volume of 5,102 shares.

Fidessa group Company Profile (LON:FDSA)

Fidessa group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides trading, investment, and information solutions to the financial community worldwide. The company offers access to the trading community of buy-side and sell-side professionals ranging from institutions and investment banks to boutique brokers, and niche hedge funds.

