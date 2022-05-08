Financial Analysis: Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) vs. Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) and Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Comstock Resources and Crescent Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Resources -10.76% 45.27% 8.34% Crescent Energy -24.28% -152.52% -20.87%

Comstock Resources has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crescent Energy has a beta of 2.52, suggesting that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.6% of Comstock Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.9% of Crescent Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Comstock Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.0% of Crescent Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Comstock Resources and Crescent Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Resources 0 2 2 0 2.50 Crescent Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Comstock Resources presently has a consensus price target of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 15.49%. Crescent Energy has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.28%. Given Crescent Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Crescent Energy is more favorable than Comstock Resources.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Comstock Resources and Crescent Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Resources $1.85 billion 2.11 -$241.73 million ($1.26) -13.29 Crescent Energy $1.48 billion 1.93 -$358.54 million ($0.42) -40.14

Comstock Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Crescent Energy. Crescent Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Comstock Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Comstock Resources beats Crescent Energy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Comstock Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves. It also owns interests in 2,557 producing oil and natural gas wells. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Crescent Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 1,528 gross undrilled locations, including 567 gross operated drilling locations; and 531.6 net million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

