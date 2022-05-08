FIO Protocol Price Reaches $0.0782 on Major Exchanges (FIO)

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0782 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $38.54 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About FIO Protocol

FIO is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 789,332,526 coins and its circulating supply is 492,661,213 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

