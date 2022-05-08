First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered First Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

FCAP stock opened at $33.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.04. First Capital has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $46.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCAP. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in First Capital by 64.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,821 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 25,517 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Capital by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in First Capital by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 20,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Capital by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Capital by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

