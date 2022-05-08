First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Shares of First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS – Get Rating) fell 9.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.94. 87,726 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 213,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.84.

Get First High-School Education Group alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First High-School Education Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First High-School Education Group during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of First High-School Education Group by 134.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 21,960 shares during the period. 0.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First High-School Education Group Co, Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. It provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 19 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Shanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs, seven middle school programs, and four tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First High-School Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First High-School Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.