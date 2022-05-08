First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP – Get Rating) by 19,255.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIP. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 190,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 824.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 34,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 31,145 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:WIP opened at $48.16 on Friday. SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.06 and a 52 week high of $58.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.42.

