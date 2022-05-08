First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $97.03 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $96.93 and a twelve month high of $108.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.74 and a 200 day moving average of $104.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.148 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

