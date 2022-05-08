First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 2,832 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,832 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Veeva Systems by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Veeva Systems by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,481,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Veeva Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 174,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on VEEV. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.58.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $174.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.47. The stock has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.49, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.85. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.48 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $4,142,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

