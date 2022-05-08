First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 87.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.75.

LIN opened at $308.66 on Friday. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $267.51 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $308.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.29.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 60.31%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

