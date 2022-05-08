FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $782.38 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) will post $782.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $751.74 million and the highest is $810.40 million. FLEETCOR Technologies reported sales of $667.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full year sales of $3.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FLEETCOR Technologies.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $789.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.83.

Shares of FLT stock traded down $19.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.26. 888,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.82. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52-week low of $200.78 and a 52-week high of $290.14.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,991,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,565,343,000 after acquiring an additional 106,380 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,705,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,531,000 after acquiring an additional 317,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,154,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $706,038,000 after acquiring an additional 91,085 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.8% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,978,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $778,213,000 after acquiring an additional 163,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,659,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,454,000 after acquiring an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

