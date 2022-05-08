Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Floor & Decor updated its FY22 guidance to $2.75-3.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $75.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.76. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $73.38 and a fifty-two week high of $145.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In other news, Director William T. Giles bought 2,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 132.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,302,000 after purchasing an additional 238,848 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 38,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 58,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

FND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $136.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.62.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

