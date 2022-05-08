Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

FLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Flowserve from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Flowserve from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Flowserve from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.44.

Shares of FLS opened at $31.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Flowserve has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $44.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.89.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Flowserve had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 8.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flowserve will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLS. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Flowserve by 1.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Flowserve by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

