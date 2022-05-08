Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Price Target Cut to $63.00

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at B. Riley from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 65.53% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Franchise Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.40.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

FRG opened at $38.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.77. Franchise Group has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Franchise Group will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick A. Cozza purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $164,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRG. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 29.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 226.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after buying an additional 113,230 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $588,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,075 shares in the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franchise Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.