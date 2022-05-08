Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) PT Set at $190.00 by Raymond James

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) has been assigned a $190.00 price target by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.21% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s FY2023 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.70.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

NYSE FNV opened at $150.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.52 and its 200 day moving average is $145.06. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $124.95 and a fifty-two week high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $338.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.27 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 55.96%. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNV. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 107.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Franco-Nevada (Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.