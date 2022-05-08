Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) PT Lowered to $6.00 at B. Riley

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Street Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of FSP stock opened at $4.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.87. Franklin Street Properties has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.58.

Franklin Street Properties ( NYSEAMERICAN:FSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 22.85%. Research analysts anticipate that Franklin Street Properties will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Kenneth A. Hoxsie purchased 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,704.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,209,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,894,000 after acquiring an additional 28,941 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 619.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,934,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971,438 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,671,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,282,000 after acquiring an additional 89,426 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,189,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,919,000 after acquiring an additional 38,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,035,000 after acquiring an additional 65,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

