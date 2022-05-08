Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freshpet Inc. is a pet food company. The company manufactures and markets natural fresh foods, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States and Canada. Freshpet provides meats- based recipes, such as chicken, beef, lamb and salmon; fruits and vegetables, such as carrots, peas and leafy green vegetables, and high-fiber grains, such as brown rice, oats and barley. It sells its products under the Freshpet, Dognation, and Dog Joy brand names. Freshpet Inc. is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FRPT. Benchmark assumed coverage on Freshpet in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Freshpet from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Freshpet to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Freshpet from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.40.

Freshpet stock opened at $64.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.34. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $63.52 and a 12-month high of $183.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Freshpet by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,365,000 after buying an additional 108,775 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Freshpet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Freshpet by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Freshpet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,634,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

