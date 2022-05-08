Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo (LON:FRES – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 880 ($10.99) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FRES. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.74) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.99) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.37) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,175 ($14.68) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresnillo currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,048.13 ($13.09).

Shares of FRES stock opened at GBX 773.80 ($9.67) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £5.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93. Fresnillo has a 52 week low of GBX 610.60 ($7.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 997.60 ($12.46). The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 756.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 804.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Fresnillo’s payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

