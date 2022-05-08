FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised FTI Consulting from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

NYSE FCN opened at $165.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.70. FTI Consulting has a 1 year low of $131.50 and a 1 year high of $170.31. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.43.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $723.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FTI Consulting will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $146,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 4,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $616,544.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 132.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

FTI Consulting Company Profile (Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.