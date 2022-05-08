Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,196 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.53% of Stepan worth $14,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Stepan by 132.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 26,859 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stepan by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Stepan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,746,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Stepan by 38.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Stepan by 163.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Stepan alerts:

SCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd.

Shares of Stepan stock opened at $102.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.47. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.70. Stepan has a 12-month low of $95.28 and a 12-month high of $139.30.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.45. Stepan had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Stepan will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.97%.

Stepan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.