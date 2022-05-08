Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 880,473 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 307,516 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.64% of Primoris Services worth $21,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Primoris Services by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,488,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,440,000 after buying an additional 1,327,045 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Primoris Services by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 559,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,693,000 after buying an additional 344,092 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Primoris Services during the 3rd quarter worth $5,089,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Primoris Services by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 527,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,916,000 after buying an additional 118,603 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Primoris Services by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 457,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,959,000 after buying an additional 107,354 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $23.46 on Friday. Primoris Services Co. has a one year low of $21.47 and a one year high of $34.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $884.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.22%.

PRIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

In other news, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $530,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

