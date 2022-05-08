Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,906 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $23,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 14.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,044,000 after purchasing an additional 147,114 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 961,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 751,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,186,000 after purchasing an additional 112,436 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 7.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 637,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,471,000 after purchasing an additional 43,798 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 481,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,643,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Allan Hughes sold 36,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,069,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 3,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $319,467.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

CRUS opened at $79.07 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.09 and a 52-week high of $95.84. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.80.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.61. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $498.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.21.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

