Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,520 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.53% of Avient worth $27,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 502.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Avient during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Avient by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 693,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Avient by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AVNT opened at $48.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.84. Avient Co. has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.46.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Avient had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.40%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVNT shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Avient from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

