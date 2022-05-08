Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,114 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,881 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Workiva worth $17,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Workiva alerts:

In related news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total transaction of $143,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $716,382.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,908 over the last 90 days. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WK stock opened at $77.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.89. Workiva Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.06 and a 1-year high of $173.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.97 and its 200 day moving average is $120.57.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 67.49% and a negative net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on WK. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Workiva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.