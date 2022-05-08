Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Envista were worth $15,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Envista by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Envista by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,353,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,172,000 after acquiring an additional 373,330 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Envista in the 4th quarter worth about $1,889,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Envista in the 4th quarter worth about $28,204,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Envista by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 106,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Envista from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Envista in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In other Envista news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 6,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $287,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $5,621,545.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,829 shares of company stock valued at $7,852,658. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NVST opened at $44.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.18. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $37.60 and a 52-week high of $52.03. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.64.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $631.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.30 million. Envista had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 8.54%. Envista’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

