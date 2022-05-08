Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) to announce ($0.33) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.32). Galmed Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06).

Several analysts have weighed in on GLMD shares. HC Wainwright downgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of GLMD stock opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $4.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.87.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

