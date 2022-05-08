Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. Plans Dividend of $0.08 (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0833 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLPEY opened at $5.76 on Friday. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $6.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.49. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLPEY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from €12.50 ($13.16) to €13.00 ($13.68) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from €13.00 ($13.68) to €14.00 ($14.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Galp Energia, SGPS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

