GAMEE (GMEE) Trading Down 32.9% This Week

GAMEE (GMEE) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One GAMEE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0282 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GAMEE has traded 32.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. GAMEE has a total market cap of $6.26 million and $1.66 million worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 25,867.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.30 or 0.00401685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.07 or 0.00182674 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.65 or 0.00573244 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00038690 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,012.40 or 1.82490702 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

GAMEE Coin Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,062,444 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

GAMEE Coin Trading

