Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 95.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALLY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.92.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $123,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $41.82 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.62 and a 1 year high of $56.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

