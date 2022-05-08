Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,535 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 298.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 96,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 25,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:CALF opened at $38.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.91.

