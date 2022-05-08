Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in SEA by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 254 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SE. Loop Capital began coverage on SEA in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie lowered their price objective on SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on SEA from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.00.

Shares of SE opened at $76.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 1.56. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $372.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

SEA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.