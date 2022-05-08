Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 471 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 214.6% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 973.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.93.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $169.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.38. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $163.00 and a 12-month high of $213.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.70.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

About Vulcan Materials (Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

