Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $65,000 Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,824,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,255,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,871 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,272,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,642,000 after purchasing an additional 733,355 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 222.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 888,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,718,000 after purchasing an additional 612,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 24.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,805,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,066,000 after purchasing an additional 549,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $219,103.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $119,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,745 shares of company stock valued at $5,671,555 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FITB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.65.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $50.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 31.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.38%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

