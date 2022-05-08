Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 89.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,132 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,919 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,810,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,471,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,885,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765,670 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $37,783,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 148.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,301,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,661,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

Regions Financial stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.96.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 36.85%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

