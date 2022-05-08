Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,085 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 534,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,589,000 after buying an additional 45,408 shares during the last quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $12,544,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 52,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after buying an additional 18,559 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 166,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,414,000 after purchasing an additional 16,004 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP opened at $57.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.53. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $57.64 and a 52-week high of $64.15.

