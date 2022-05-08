Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 245 Shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Omega Flex were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OFLX. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Omega Flex by 4.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Flex by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Omega Flex by 100.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Omega Flex by 13.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its position in shares of Omega Flex by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 8,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFLX opened at $105.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.84. Omega Flex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.01 and a fifty-two week high of $163.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Omega Flex ( NASDAQ:OFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $35.46 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.81%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OFLX shares. TheStreet cut Omega Flex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Omega Flex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Omega Flex news, Director Stewart B. Reed sold 40,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total value of $5,580,001.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

