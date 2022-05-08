GenesisX (XGS) One Day Volume Hits $6.00

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. GenesisX has a total market cap of $39,000.22 and $6.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GenesisX has traded up 3.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000693 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,465,375 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

