Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNE opened at $6.35 on Thursday. Genie Energy has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $7.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83. The firm has a market cap of $166.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.42.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.0848 per share. This is a positive change from Genie Energy’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.79%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Genie Energy by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Genie Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Genie Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genie Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genie Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Genie Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Finland, Sweden, Japan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Renewables. The company also engages in the provision of energy advisory and brokerage services; solar panel manufacturing and distribution; solar installation design; and project management activities.

