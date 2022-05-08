Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Given New C$26.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

GEI has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.50 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$25.47.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

GEI stock opened at C$26.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.50. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$21.43 and a twelve month high of C$26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.05.

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$2.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.18048 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is 146.39%.

In other news, Director James Joseph Cleary sold 4,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.97, for a total transaction of C$105,074.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$389,498.06.

About Gibson Energy (Get Rating)

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.