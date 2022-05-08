Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Receives $50.70 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of GIL traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.92. 857,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,093. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $30.17 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.42 and a 200-day moving average of $38.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.44.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.26. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The firm had revenue of $774.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.30%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

