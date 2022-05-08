Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GIL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.82.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $30.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $30.17 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.44.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $774.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.81 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 21.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 20.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 66.7% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

