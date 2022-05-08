GLI Finance (LON:GLIF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.65

GLI Finance Limited (LON:GLIF – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.65 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 3 ($0.04). GLI Finance shares last traded at GBX 2.62 ($0.03), with a volume of 895,465 shares changing hands.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 21.90, a current ratio of 22.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.70. The company has a market cap of £12.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57.
GLI Finance Company Profile (LON:GLIF)
Recommended Stories
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
Receive News & Ratings for GLI Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLI Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.