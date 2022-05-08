Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GBT. Cowen reduced their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $86.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.42.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

GBT opened at $26.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 8.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.24. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $41.73.

Global Blood Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GBT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.03. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 129.74% and a negative net margin of 146.82%. The business had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,272,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,826,000 after buying an additional 104,532 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 6.1% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,407,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,300,000 after purchasing an additional 254,710 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,171,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,819,000 after purchasing an additional 63,408 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $58,540,000. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 46.9% in the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,925,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,049,000 after purchasing an additional 615,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Global Blood Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.