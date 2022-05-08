Global Endowment Management LP Buys New Holdings in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)

Global Endowment Management LP bought a new stake in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,248,312 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,177,000. DiDi Global makes up approximately 1.2% of Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Global Endowment Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of DiDi Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in DiDi Global by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 47,520,152 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock valued at $354,037,000 after buying an additional 4,070,604 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in DiDi Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $717,000. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in DiDi Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $537,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in DiDi Global by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,990,478 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock worth $64,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in DiDi Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. 10.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DiDi Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE DIDI traded down 0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 1.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,685,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,519,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 2.74 and a 200-day moving average price of 4.90. DiDi Global Inc. has a 12-month low of 1.65 and a 12-month high of 18.01.

DiDi Global ( NYSE:DIDI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 16th. The ride-hailing company reported -0.01 EPS for the quarter. DiDi Global had a negative return on equity of 94.90% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The company had revenue of 6.40 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on DiDi Global in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.20 price objective for the company.

About DiDi Global (Get Rating)

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DiDi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiDi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.