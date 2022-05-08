Global Endowment Management LP Has $2.34 Million Holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Global Endowment Management LP increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,952 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,611,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,761,000 after buying an additional 3,521,615 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,516,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,442,000 after buying an additional 1,832,247 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,451,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,702,000 after buying an additional 1,058,138 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2,277.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,094,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,460,000 after buying an additional 1,048,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,972,000.

Shares of HTA stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,461,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,703,540. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.22. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 71.05 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Trust of America ( NYSE:HTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.35 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 309.52%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HTA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

