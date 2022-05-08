Global Endowment Management LP Has $5.76 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Global Endowment Management LP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,960 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $5,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 255,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,058,000 after acquiring an additional 81,167 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 227.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 32,277 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.69. 12,736,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,610,256. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.30. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $56.03 and a twelve month high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

